Konami has announced a new licensing partnership with the Malaysian Football League (MFL), bringing the country’s domestic competition into eFootball. The collaboration rolls out as part of the game’s version 5.4 update, marking the first time Malaysia League clubs are officially featured in the long-running football title.

To refresh, eFootball is the rebranded version of Konami’s long-running Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series. Launched back in 2021, the shift introduced a new game engine, updated gameplay systems, and a free-to-play model across supported platforms, positioning it as a live service football title going forward.

All MFL Teams, Their Respective Players And Kits

With this local-flavoured update, players can take control of MFL teams in eFootball, complete with authentic kits, updated player rosters, and the series’ current gameplay systems. Konami says the move aims to extend Malaysian football’s reach beyond stadiums and into a global gaming audience, while also giving local fans a new way to engage with their favourite clubs.

All 13 teams from the Malaysia League are included in the update. These are Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Selangor FC, Terengganu FC, Sabah FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, PDRM FC, Kuching City FC, Kelantan The Real Warriors FC, Penang FC, Imigresen FC, Melaka FC, and DPMM FC from Brunei.

According to MFL president Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan, the partnership introduces a new digital touchpoint for Malaysian football supporters. He noted that fans can now represent their teams in-game, bringing the league’s rivalries into a virtual setting for the first time.

Launch Promotion And Dedicated Malaysian Server

To coincide with the launch, Konami is also running an in-game campaign that rewards players simply for logging in. Users will receive a Selection Contract, which can be used to unlock a Highlight card featuring selected Malaysia League players, offering a straightforward way to add local talent to their squads.

Alongside the content update, Konami has confirmed that a dedicated Malaysia server is already live. The company says this should improve gameplay responsiveness and match stability for local players, resulting in smoother online matches and a more consistent competitive experience.

The announcement also ties into Konami ‘s ongoing esports push in the country. The publisher is currently hosting the eFootball Championship 2026 Malaysia Cup, which will conclude with a live offline finals event on 18 and 19 April at LaLaport BBCC. Winners from both mobile and console divisions will advance to the regional stage of the eFootball Championship 2026 Open.

(Source: MFL [official website])