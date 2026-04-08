If you’ve never heard of Voicsky, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. Do a quick search on Google and the search engine will actually query if you’re looking for another brand. But rest assured, the brand is real, it’s local, and where better than to make its debut than here in its home country.

To officiate the launch and its presence in the country, the brand’s official distributor, Sun Cycle, is bringing in an entire custom mechanical keyboard range. And by entire range, we’re talking heaps of it.

So, there are basically three tiers, and they’re in descending order. These tiers are Apex, Echo, and Pulse. There are non-tiered SKUs too, in the form of the Atmos, Tune, and Nimbus. But our focus will be the first three, seeing how that’s what Sun Cycle is planning to roll out for the first phase.

Sitting pretty at the top of the lineup is the Voicsky Apex 75, and in case you’re wondering, the number at the end of the name designates the keyboard size, which in this case, indicates that it is a 75% form factor. At a retail price of RM349, the keyboard sports a CNC-milled aluminium body, and uses Gasket keyswitches. Connectivity-wise, there’s USB-C for a wired connection, 2.4GHz wireless through the provided dongle, and of course, Bluetooth.

Moving down the list, the VoicSky Echo comes in two sizes: 75% and 96%. Like the Apex, it uses Gasket keyswitches but sets itself apart with a built-in 1.14-inch LCD display at the top corner, where the volume knob is. Oh, and it’s got multi-layered acoustic dampening, for the ones that are furious typers.

Pricing for the Echo series starts at RM219 for the 75% and RM239 for the 96%.

Last but not least, the VoicSky Pulse 75 and 96 are what Sun Cycle calls the entry level models. Starting at RM169 for the 75% and RM189 for the 96%, the main appeal of this line up is that it features wide range of keycap colour options. Beyond that, it’s got the same Gasket keyswitches, same multi-layered acoustic dampening, same 400 hour battery life if used via Bluetooth, as well as the same number of connectivity options.

If you’re interested, there’s a pop-up store for the Voicsky in front of Fahrenheit88 that opened up at 4 April, and will stay there until 14 April. So, head on over there if you want to check out some of the brand’s keyboards.