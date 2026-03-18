The Omoda C9 PHEV has officially launched in Malaysia, arriving roughly eight months after its initial local preview. The model makes its market debut as a fully imported (CBU) unit, limited to just 50 units, before transitioning to locally assembled (CKD) production that is already underway in Shah Alam.

The C9 PHEV adopts a version of the Super Hybrid System (SHS) seen in the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, but with a key upgrade. It features a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), allowing the petrol engine to drive the wheels at lower speeds, contributing to improved acceleration.

Specifications

The powertrain pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 143 PS and 215 Nm with a dual-motor setup at the front. This consists of a P2 integrated starter-generator rated at 102 PS and 170 Nm, alongside a P2.5 traction motor delivering 122 PS and 220 Nm. A third electric motor at the rear produces 238 PS and 310 Nm, enabling all-wheel drive. Combined output stands at 537 PS and 650 Nm, allowing the SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 180 km/h.

The electrified setup draws power from a 34.46 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering up to 145 km of EV range based on the WLTP standard. With a 70-litre fuel tank, the total hybrid range is rated at 1,100 km.

Charging supports up to 70 kW DC, enabling a 30-80% charge in 25 minutes. AC charging at 6.6 kW takes approximately 5.5 hours for a 30-100% top-up, while a full 10-100% charge using 2.7 kW AC requires around 12 hours.

The C9 PHEV offers six drive modes comprising Eco, Normal, Sand, Off-Road, Snow and Sport. Drivers can also select between full EV and hybrid modes, alongside three levels of regenerative braking.

Exterior And Interior

Exterior highlights include LED adaptive headlamps with signature DRLs, automatic high beam, headlamp washers, dynamic turn signals, and a powered tailgate. Other features include rain-sensing wipers, heated and power-folding mirrors with memory, roof rails, and an NFC key for keyless access, along with remote window and tailgate operation.

The SUV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin e-Primacy tyres (245/50R20). Unlike the petrol variant, the PHEV swaps the full-size spare wheel for a tyre repair kit, though luggage capacity remains unchanged at 660 litres, expanding to 1,783 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the cabin gets leather upholstery across the seats, dashboard and steering wheel. Both front and rear seats offer heating and ventilation, while the driver’s seat features six-way power adjustment, and the front passenger gets four-way adjustment. Dual-zone climate control is standard, with rear air vents and an integrated fragrance system that includes air quality management, negative ion and ozone air purification, and automatic defogging.

The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a head-up display, paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports voice commands, while smartphone connectivity is handled via Android Auto. Audio comes from a 14-speaker Sony sound system with 390 watts of output, including headrest-mounted speakers for the driver. A 50W ventilated wireless charging pad is included, alongside USB-A and USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers.

Safety And Driver Assistance

The C9 PHEV comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane keeping functions, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.

Also included are auto parking assist and a 540-degree camera system. Standard safety equipment comprises eight airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX mounts, and telematics with a find-my-car function.

Pricing And Launch Package

The Omoda C9 PHEV is priced at RM208,800 on-the-road without insurance in Malaysia. It comes with a seven-year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty, along with a 10-year or one million km engine warranty. Its electric drive components, including the battery and motors, are covered for 10 years or 200,000 km.

According to Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia, customers who book the model between March 18 and April 30 will receive a launch package that includes a RM3,000 rebate and a complimentary vehicle-to-load (V2L) connector valued at RM730. A limited number of CBU units will also be offered with one year of complimentary insurance coverage valued at RM6,000, while stocks last.

(Source: Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia [1] [2])