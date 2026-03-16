Omoda Jaecoo, the subsidiary brand of the Chinese automotive brand, Chery, recently teased the imminent arrival of its self-named Omoda C9 PHEV. The hybrid, which was previewed back in August of last year, released a teaser poster, along with the date 18 March.

The C9 PHEV is a Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle and more specifically, a near carbon copy of its ICE counterpart – it sports the same coupe-like roofline, the full-width LED Light bar at the front fascia, even the same segmented tail lights.

For its interior, it features a widescreen display panel housing dual 12.3-inch screens, a tall centre console with stylish silver air-conditioning and drive mode knobs, and plush quilted leather seats. The key difference here is the absence of a start button, as the car starts automatically when it detects the key fob. Other features include a heated and ventilated front seat.

What Drives The PHEV

The C9 PHEV and its powertrain comprises a triple-motor system paired with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing a combined output of 605 PS and 915 Nm of torque. It completes the century sprint in 4.9 seconds. Handling this power is a 3-Speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). That same triple-motor system is powered by a 34.46 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a pure EV range of 150 km. The brand says that, when combined with the engine, the C9 PHEV delivers a total driving range of 1,100 km.

On the subject of charging the motor, the Omoda C9 PHEV supports 70 kW DC fast charging, as well as 6.6 kW and 2.8 kW AC charging. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to have a fuel-to-distance ratio of 1.7 litres/100 km.

As to how much the Omoda C9 PHEV will cost, Omoda Jaecoo still hasn’t officially released a price tag, but that’s likely to change come 18 March. That said, there is speculation that the hybrid could retail somewhere in the RM220,000 range, making it considerably pricier than other PHEVs in the market.

(Source: Paultan.org, Omodo Jaecoo via Facebook)