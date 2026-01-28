Razer is officially launching its Synapse Web Beta, a web-based version of its accessory control and customisation app. The app is designed to be lightweight and allow Razer fans to customise the settings of their gaming peripherals, wherever they are in the world, or when they are on the move.

“Designed for rapid adjustments in competitive and mobile environments, Synapse Web provides a streamlined tuning experience directly from Chromium-based browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera, without requiring software installation.”

As the Synapse Web is still in its beta phase, Razer isn’t opening the app up to all its products just yet. For now, the gaming brand says that its app will only support its Huntsman V3 gaming keyboard line. That list includes the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz, and Huntsman V3 Pro Mini.

Razer is highlighting three core features with Synapse Web Betam which are:

Instant access: Configure supported devices on the fly with a browser. Ideal for LANs, esports tournaments, or switching between shared systems.

Configure supported devices on the fly with a browser. Ideal for LANs, esports tournaments, or switching between shared systems. Simplified controls: Adjust key settings and Chroma RGB Quick Effects through a clean, fast, and focused UI.

Adjust key settings and Chroma RGB Quick Effects through a clean, fast, and focused UI. On‑board profiles: View, edit, and save profiles directly to device memory for consistent settings anywhere.

Razer says that Synapse Web Beta will also complement its currently existing Synapse 4. It says that while the Web Beta offers a lightweight and practical alternative, it clearly doesn’t carry all the features that the full program offers.

As with all betas, the Synapse Web Beta is already available for trialling, and naturally, make sure you have the relevant Razer peripherals. While it only supports Huntsman V3 keyboards, it is obvious that the brand will add support for more of its products over time.

(Source: Razer PR)