Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has announced that the government will maintain current toll rates for 10 major expressways nationwide, following a decision made at the Cabinet meeting yesterday. The announcement was shared through his Facebook post, underscoring the government’s commitment to protecting public welfare.

The expressways affected are the Cheras–Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), New North Klang Straits Bypass, Senai–Desaru Expressway, and the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2). Toll rates will also remain unchanged on the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Maju Expressway (MEX), and the Butterworth Outer Ring Road.

The decision is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s earlier announcement during the Appreciation Announcement for Malaysians, in which he said the government had agreed not to raise toll charges. According to Nanta, the move was taken despite significant financial implications, with government compensation estimated at RM591.56 million for 2026.

Previously, the government had also explored the option of extending highway concession periods nationwide as a measure to avoid toll hikes. Such extensions, however, would require Cabinet approval as well as consent from bondholders, who may seek early repayment in return.

Several concessions have already been extended under this approach. PLUS Malaysia Bhd’s concession, for example, was extended to 2068 to maintain toll rates, following an earlier extension to 2058 in 2020 that resulted in an 18% toll reduction. Meanwhile, Anih Bhd’s concession for the KL–Karak Highway and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 was extended by 37 years to 2069 from its original expiry in 2032.

More recently, the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) concession was extended from 2030 to 2057, allowing for the construction of a new 15-kilometre elevated NPE2 extension while keeping toll charges at RM2.30 until 2057. In contrast, the current freeze on toll hikes for selected highways does not involve any extension of concession periods.

(Source: Nanta Linggi Facebook, The Edge Malaysia)