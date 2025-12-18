Tomica announced last week that it will be opening its a brand store in Malaysia, its first in Southeast Asia. As promised, the first Tomica Brand Store in the region now open. And it’s within Toys “R” Us IP Flagship Collection Store in Suria KLCC, on the second floor, unit LC 203.

There are two highlights to this brand store. One is what the company calls its Tomica Wall, with over 2,000 diecast miniature vehicles on display. Which is potentially more cars than there are on shelves.

1 of 3 - +

The second, Tomica is bringing two exclusive diecast car models to its Brand Store. For the Malaysian and the Southeast Asian market, these are technically exclusive to us. But the company says that they will also be available in other Brand Stores, of which there are currently only two. One is in Shanghai, the other is in Beijing.

But back to the cars themselves, these are the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Lamborghini Veneno. Also available are models from Tomica Shop Japan, such as the Lamborghini Uruz. All of them are priced at RM39.90.

1 of 3 - +

No Malaysian cars here unfortunately, which seemed a bit of a missed opportunity, especially for the exclusives. For what it’s worth, a company rep did say that Tomica is looking into whether there will be sufficient demand to justify going down that path.

During the launch, the company said that it was looking into the possibility of opening one store in every country in the region. That being said, there are currently no plans to opening another store in Malaysia, but that can change depending on demand.