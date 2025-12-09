Tomica Malaysia announced at the start of this month that it will be opening its first-ever store in Southeast Asia, located in Malaysia. Now, the company has confirmed that the store will open in Suria KLCC on 18 December, coinciding with Tomica’s 55th anniversary.

According to the official press release, the Toys “R” Us IP Flagship Collection Store will house the Tomica outlet. Additionally, the Tomica outlet adopts a shop-in-shop concept, functioning as both a traditional retail store and an information centre.

Further, the store will feature several centerpieces, such as the Wheel Table, crafted from stacked wheels, and the Tomica Wall, which displays more than 2,000 diecast miniature cars. There is also the Tomica Kidults Area, the Recommended Corner, and the Tomica History Area.

As for products, the store will bring in some items from Japan as well as introduce exclusive items that are only available in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the company did not elaborate further on what these products are.

Tomica has had a very strong presence in the country for some time, with hundreds of products lining toy store shelves. As mentioned earlier, this will be the brand’s first expansion into Southeast Asia, and it will also be its third store outside Japan, following openings in Shanghai in September 2024 and Beijing in September 2025.

(Source: Tomica press release, [Facebook])