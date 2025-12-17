Leakster site Videocardz recently received a tip from one of its readers about a particular RAM scam that’s been going around. Scammers are reportedly selling counterfeit DDR5 memory kits.

The reader, BravoNorris, told of how they purchased the last four units of an XPG Caster 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL40 memory kit through Amazon Spain. The “memory kit” arrived to him in two stages: the first three kits arrived first, while the fourth came in just a few days later.

The first two kits were supposedly the real deal, with BravoNorris reportedly reselling one of them. However, alarm bells began to ring when they opened up the third kit – inside were two, very old DDR2 memory modules, plastered with stickers that were meant to resemble the DDR5 heatsink used by the XPG brand. Adding insult to injury, the scammers had added a metal plate into the box, in order to simulate the expected weight of the more current DDR5 memory kits and their heatsinks.

Oh, and in case you are wondering, the fourth kit was supposedly authentic, but BravoNorris kept it unopened for a brief moment for comparison between the authentic and fake packaging, but told Videocardz that it was real. They also said that to the untrained eye, the stickers on the fake DDR5 kit could fool anyone simply glancing at the packaging window. As to why this happened, you already know the answer, and we’ve written plenty of reports on the DRAM shortage. So, we won’t repeat ourselves.

Getting back to the subject at hand, BravoNorris said that they had already filed a return request with Amazon Spain, but it remains fuzzy whether the company will issue a refund. If they get denied, then a card chargeback may be their only option.

(Source: Videocardz)