AKASO has introduced its EK7000 entry-level action camera in Malaysia, bringing 4K recording and a broad set of shooting tools. The camera also comes with a reasonable price tag, aimed at travellers, content creators and casual users alike.

The EK7000 records up to 4K at 30fps and shoots 20MP stills, with Electronic Image Stabilisation keeping footage steady during fast-moving scenes. It also features a super wide-angle lens that delivers the familiar immersive perspective seen on most action cameras.

With the included protective case, the EK7000 is waterproof down to 40 metres, making it suitable for beach trips, snorkelling, and basic diving. Remote control and app support allow users to manage recordings and preview shots from a distance, while optional external microphone support offers clearer audio when needed.

The camera includes shooting modes such as standard video, loop recording, time-lapse video and photo, burst photo, and multiple resolution options ranging from 720p120 to 4K30. AKASO claims up to 90 minutes of 4K recording on its 1,050mAh battery, and files are saved in MOV and JPG formats for easy editing.

1 of 3 - +

Additionally, AKASO is bundling the camera with various accessories as part of the whole package. These include mounting hardware, handlebar attachments, adhesive mounts, tethers, and the waterproof housing.

The AKASO EK7000 is now available in Malaysia for RM299. Those interested can purchase the entry-level action camera via the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

(Source: AKASO press release)