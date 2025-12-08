Last week, Black Shark teased via its Malaysian Facebook page that it was working with Qualcomm on a mobile device. Said device would even feature a chip from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series. At the time, we’d held out hope that the company was returning to the gaming phone business. But with the most recent teaser, that hope remains pretty slim, as it features a tablet instead.

This teaser is pretty devoid of details, save for one. The text reads “Small in size. Big in Power. 8.8-inch Ultra Portable”. Which likely means that it’s a tablet, since a phone with that form factor is far from what anyone would call portable, let alone tack on the Ultra descriptive onto it.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Black Shark is teasing two separate products concurrently. But while it’s outlandish to call an 8.8-inch phone “Ultra Portable”, it’s makes a lot of sense for a tablet to be sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip. Even if the chip is a bit dated, with the previous teaser mentioning the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

At this point, it’s probably safe to expect Black Shark to be announcing an 8.8-inch gaming tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip somewhere down the line. At least until further teasers show otherwise anyway.

