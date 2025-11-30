Black Shark has recently unveiled yet another variant to its existing GS3 smartwatch line-up. Now joining the base and Sport model is the all-new GS3 Ultra, which comes with similar offerings but with a reinforced metal frame and four “mechanical-style” buttons, among other things.

The Black Shark GS3 Ultra shares the same 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display as its siblings, offering a 466×466 resolution, 1,000-nit peak brightness, and support for 16.7 million colours. It also comes with 270 watch faces and uses 9H Gorilla Glass for protection. As a rugged model, it carries MIL-STD-810 certification, alongside 5ATM water resistance and an IP69K rating.

In terms of fitness features, the GS3 Ultra supports more than 160 sports modes and can automatically recognise certain activities such as walking, running, elliptical workouts, and rowing. It also tracks heart rate, stress, blood oxygen levels, and sleep, breaking sleep data into Deep, Light, REM, and Awake stages — with support for nap tracking as well.

For navigation and connectivity, the watch includes ENC for clearer calls, plus dual-band (L1+L5) GPS with BeiDou, GLONASS, NavIC, and Galileo compatibility. Black Shark claims the GS3 Ultra can last up to 18 days per charge, or up to 45 days when using Ultra-Long Standby mode.

The Black Shark GS3 Ultra comes in silver and black colors. In Malaysia, the new smartwatch is priced at RM469 and available to pre-order now via the brand’s official Shopee store. Shipping is slated to commence within December this year.

(Source: Black Shark Malaysia [Facebook] [Shopee])