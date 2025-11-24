BYD has officially previewed the Yangwang U9 Extreme at the ongoing 2025 Auto Guangzhou revealing that the electric hypercar is limited to just 30 units. The U9 Extreme has already made headlines by shattering records at the Automotive Testing Papenburg site and at the iconic Nürburgring track, reaching a top speed of 496.22 km/h.

As previously reported, the U9 Extreme is the track-focused variant of the Yangwang U9. In terms of design, it features a distinctive dual-through layout paired with an oversized carbon-fibre front spoiler with downward-curving endplates. It also rides on 20-inch twin five-spoke wheels as standard.

At the rear, the U9 Extreme is equipped with a carbon-fibre wing, with buyers able to opt for an active electric version. The back end also incorporates a diffuser with adjustable blades for enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Inside, the U9 Extreme features a fully digital instrument cluster and a vertical infotainment system. The cabin is finished with carbon fibre and Alcantara upholstery. Other elements include bucket seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a T-shaped centre console.

The hypercar is powered by BYD’s Yi Sifang system, a four-motor setup with one motor at each wheel, producing 555 kW per motor for a combined output of 2,220 kW (nearly 3,000 hp) on a 1,200V platform. The U9 Extreme also features a track-grade Blade Battery with dual-layer cooling, capable of 30C discharge rates for excellent thermal management.

Performance is further enhanced by BYD’s e⁴ intelligent all-wheel-drive system paired with DiSus-X active suspension technology. The four-wheel motors allow precise torque vectoring, while the DiSus-X system, controls the upward and downward movement of the suspension through its dual-valve setup.

As of now, these are the only details available on the Yangwang U9 Extreme. The price and global availability of the car have yet to be revealed by the automaker.

