Fujifilm has announced that its next X Summit event will take place in Paris, France, on 2 December 2026, with the livestream expected to begin at 5pm Malaysian time. While the company has yet to reveal what it plans to showcase, a teaser video accompanying the announcement appears to hint at the arrival of its next-generation X-series camera, the X-T6.

As spotted by FujiRumors, the video ends with the number ‘6’ highlighted in red as the remaining elements fade away. This has fuelled speculation that Fujifilm may finally introduce the successor to its X-T5 during the upcoming event. To refresh, the aforementioned camera was released back in 2022.

The X-T6 has been the subject of several rumours in recent months, with the latest leak suggesting that it could feature a newly developed 40MP APS-C X-Trans sensor paired with the company’s upcoming X-Processor 6. These upgrades are expected to bring improvements in image quality, dynamic range and noise performance.

The new processor could also deliver faster and more reliable autofocus, including AI-powered subject recognition. Other rumoured changes include revised physical control dials and a higher-capacity NP-W255 battery that remains compatible with older camera models.

Despite these potential upgrades, the camera is reportedly expected to retain several features from its predecessor, including a high-resolution OLED electronic viewfinder and a tilting display. However, Fujifilm has yet to confirm any of these specifications.

Besides the X-T6, FujiRumors also expects the company to introduce a new XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR II telephoto zoom lens at the same event. The updated lens reportedly features a smaller design that no longer requires a tripod collar.

For now, these details remain unconfirmed. Nevertheless, the upcoming X Summit provides a likely opportunity for Fujifilm to unveil its next-generation camera hardware.

(Source: Fujifilm, via Facebook / FujiRumors / Notebookcheck)