With CES 2027 around the corner, AMD has been one of the first major tech brands to begin teasing its fan base of things to come. How? By releasing some less-than-direct graphics on its social media platforms.

Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics at AMD, posted a short message on the upcoming keynote, which is scheduled to take place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas next year. “The next era of computing is going to be something special. We’re reimagining what’s possible, pushing beyond today’s boundaries, and creating a future filled with possibilities we once only dreamed of. I can’t wait to share a glimpse of what’s coming at @CES.”

The next era of computing is going to be something special. We're reimagining what's possible, pushing beyond today's boundaries, and creating a future filled with possibilities we once only dreamed of. I can't wait to share a glimpse of what's coming at @CES. Mandalay Bay,… pic.twitter.com/Yy9M0N6a7N — Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) November 17, 2026

Huynh isn’t sharing anymore than the message, and it’s made speculating what AMD has in store for the masses all that more difficult. To be fair, we have had word from within the company that it is planning something big for next year, but they themselves were playing it pretty close to the chest. They didn’t divulge if the nature of the announcement would be related to its Ryzen or Radeon market, although at this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if this were datacentre and AI related.

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After all, that’s where the market is clearly heading, and after AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su made her “we are a datacentre first company” announcement, but again, there’s barely anything of substance to go on here that would lead us to believe it right now. In fact, the only thing we know at this point is that the graphics provided seems to form an incomplete “A”.

That itself could be in reference to the “AT” naming, used in rumours about AMD’s next-generation RDNA5 graphics architecture. But, once again, this is all purely speculation.

AMD will have its CES 2027 keynote on 5 January 2027, which is 6 January for us. We’ll just have to wait until then to hear what the red chipmaker has to say.

(Source: AMD, Videocardz)