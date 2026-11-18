Meta’s media-focused social platform Instagram is testing a new standalone messaging app called Direct, which is designed to provide users with a dedicated space for chatting with friends and family. The app is currently being tested in Türkiye and Thailand, with availability on both Android and iOS devices.

For now, the company has not indicated whether it plans to expand Direct’s availability beyond the two aforementioned countries. There is also no word yet on whether the current testing phase will lead to a wider rollout.

Available For Non-Instagram Users

As its name suggests, Direct focuses entirely on messaging, allowing users to have one-on-one and group conversations without having to access Instagram’s main app. It can also be used without an existing Instagram account, with users able to sign up using their email address or phone number.

Those with an existing Instagram account can simply log in using the same credentials, with their existing conversations synchronised across both apps. Meanwhile, users who sign up without an Instagram account can only receive messages or group invitations from people in their contacts.

Features And Safety

Direct comes with several creative messaging features, including Draw, which lets users sketch directly within chat threads, and Notes, which displays quick updates from friends at the top of the inbox. It also supports custom stickers, voice effects, and personalised chat themes.

Meta says the app also comes with several built-in safety measures. Only contacts and people users are already connected to can initiate conversations or add them to group chats, while options to report, block, restrict, and remove contacts are also available.

For younger users, Meta says it will use technology to identify potentially inappropriate interactions and enforce its age restrictions. Parents can also use existing supervision tools to monitor who their teenagers are messaging, adjust safety settings, and impose daily usage limits.

Do We Really Need Another Meta Messaging App?

While Direct offers a more focused messaging experience, its arrival does raise the question of whether another standalone chat application is really necessary. After all, Meta has already maintained Facebook’s separate Messenger app for years, while Instagram itself has had a built-in direct messaging platform for quite some time.

Adding Direct would further expand the company’s already sizeable collection of messaging applications. Besides Messenger, Meta also owns WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms, making the need for yet another dedicated chat app somewhat questionable.

(Source: Meta [official blog])