CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, otherwise known as CIMB Islamic, has announced what it is calling Islamic Wealth Management. Aimed at democratising access to wealth management solutions, the proposition is built around four pillars, namely Grow, Protect, Purify, and Distribute. Grow is focused on building wealth through Shariah-compliant investment and savings solutions, while Protect supports financial resilience via takaful and other safeguards. Meanwhile, Purify covers religious and social obligations such as zakat. Finally, Distribute concerns legacy and estate planning.

As one may guess from the name, Islamic Wealth Management covers a suite of tools for helping the bank’s customers manage their wealth. To start, the bank has introduced three new features: Faraid360, Zakat365 Lite, and Shariah-compliant investment options on the MyWealth platform.

Available via the official CIMB website, Faraid360 is a customisable Faraid simulator. It allows customers to simulate Islamic inheritance distribution, so they can better understand how inheritance laws apply to their circumstances. The tool essentially lets users see how their wealth may be distributed among eligible heirs. Other than that, it shows the effects of Islamic legacy planning solutions like Rancang Hibah, Rancang Harta Sepencarian, and Hibah Takaful. Customers also have the option to consult certified Islamic financial planners.

Moving on to the other tools, Zakat365 Lite and MyWealth can be found in the CIMB OCTO app, though the former will only be available from December onwards. Once rolled out, it will offer a way for users to estimate zakat based on eligible Shariah-compliant assets and available balances. For now, the tool will only facilitate payments to a small selection of zakat institutions, though there are plans for future expansion. Finally, a Shariah selector in MyWealth lets users access 57 Shariah-compliant funds to invest into.

Related Article CIMB To Require Biometric SecureTAC Approvals Starting 19 September 2026

These solutions are designed to make it simpler for customers to build and manage their wealth at every stage of their financial journeys. For those interested to learn more, further information is available on the bank’s website.