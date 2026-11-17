New rumours surrounding an Intel Razor Lake processor has surfaced. Supposedly, one of the SKUs will have 12 P-Core and no E-Cores to speak of, plus bLLC.

To be precise, the rumour, which stems from popular and serial leakster Jaykihn, states that the Razor Lake SKU in question will have a 12+0+4 configuration, the last number indicating four Low Power (LP) E-Cores, which will clearly handle the backend for less demanding tasks, such as keeping a video running constantly in the background or having music playing via a streaming service.

That said, Jaykihn believes that the Razor Lake processor will be built using Intel’s 18A-P process, as well as feature big last-level cache, or bLLC. Further, the 12 P-Cores will use the Coyote Cove architecture. This, in effect, runs contrary to earlier rumours of Intel adopting a hybrid design with disabled E-Cores. For that matter, the leakster also says that a previously rumoured 125W 6+12+4 bLLC segment will no longer launch with Nova Lake, and instead has been delayed to Razor Lake.

More importantly, this is the first time Jaykihn says they are able to confirm that the 12 P-Core Razor Lake CPU would be based on the Intel 18A-P process; it signals the bluechipmaker’s desire to continue using the Angstrom unit of calculation, although it’s just another way of saying 1.8nm.

12+0+4 bLLC unlocked Razor Lake desktop SKU. — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) November 15, 2026

That being said, Jaykihn says that other SKUs and configurations may still continue using TSMC’s N2P process. This may include a 4+8 configuration with Coyote Cove, along with another 8+16 configuration with Griffin Cove P-Cores, with the latter having the option of being with and without bLLC.

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On that note, we shouldn’t expect Intel to launch Razor Lake anytime soon. Nova Lake is still yet to release, so we can expect the Intel 18A-P 12 P-Core configuration, along with other Razor Lake configurations, at least till 2028. At which point, it could launch as the Intel Core Ultra 5000 Series, assuming the chipmaker maintains its current naming scheme.

(Source: Jaykihn via X, Videocardz)