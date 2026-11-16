Asus ROG is officially launching the Harpe II Ace Mini, a gaming mouse that is lightweight and designed through “sports-science” research and extensive collaboration with professional players. Additionally, the brand is also announcing a Demon1 edition version of the mouse, which is the handle of the Valorant Esports gamers, Max Mazanov.

Specs-wise, the Harpe II Ace Mini weighs 47g, supporting quick and controlled flicks and effortless repositioning. The Demon1 edition sports the esports players’ signature colours, but it should be made clear that the mouse will be available in four additional colours, including red, black, white, and a neon blue option.

Internally, the Asus Harpe II Ace Mini uses ROG SpeedNova 8K Gen II wireless technology, supporting an 8000Hz wireless polling rate, along with an enhanced receiver to improve wireless signal quality. Additionally, Asus touts a new RF architecture with Active Dynamic Hopping to scan optimal channels and help minimise interference.

The sensor is an ROG AimPoint 65K optical sensor and as its name suggests, its sensitivity can go up to 65,000 DPI, has a scanning rate of 20,000 fps, and 11 selectable Lift-off Distance (LOD). Meanwhile, the buttons use ROG optical micro switches with a lifespan of 100 million clicks.

“For competitive gaming environments, Zone Mode enables optimised hardware settings, including polling rate, sensor responsiveness, and control over wireless transmission strength. For convenient setup across practice rooms, tournament PCs, and shared systems, players can customise essential mouse settings directly through a browser using ROG Gear Link, without downloading additional software. A dedicated carry case is included to safely store the mouse and accessories when travelling between practice sessions, bootcamps, and tournaments.”

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The Asus ROG Harpe II Ace Mini and Demon1 Edition will be available starting early January 2027. At the time of writing, Asus Malaysia did not provide local pricing.

(Source: Asus)