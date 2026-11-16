ASUS has expanded its TUF Gaming desktop lineup in Malaysia with the introduction of the TUF Gaming T700TL. Designed as a pre-built gaming PC, the system combines Intel’s latest Core Ultra processor with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics.

The system is housed in a 47-litre chassis featuring panoramic glass side panels and Aura Sync RGB lighting. Cooling is handled by six fans, including a 240mm all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, while tool-less side panels make it easier to access the internal components for maintenance and upgrades.

Additionally, ASUS claims that the T700TL’s chassis meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. Connectivity-wise, it offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and Gigabit Ethernet, alongside multiple USB Type-A and Type-C ports, two HDMI 2.1 outputs and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection.

Under the hood, the T700TL is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card featuring 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The processor has 24 cores and 24 threads, with clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz, alongside an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU rated at up to 13 TOPS.

The desktop comes with 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box, with additional room for upgrades through its two SO-DIMM memory slots, two M.2 storage slots, and three SATA ports.

The ASUS TUF Gaming T700TL is available now in Malaysia for RM9,999 via the brand’s official e-Store or authorised resellers. The new desktop also comes with a three-year on-site warranty and a three-year ASUS Perfect Warranty.

(Source: ASUS Malaysia press release)