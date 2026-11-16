The Sigma FP2 is now available to pre-order in Malaysia. As you may recall, the compact full-frame camera was first announced in late October, before being officially launched locally on 11 November 2026.

Just to recap its unveiling, the Sigma FP2 measures 112.8 x 69.9 x 41.8mm and weighs approximately 460g. Despite being slightly heavier than its predecessor, the camera maker continues to position it as the world’s smallest full-frame camera. It also comes with a 3.2-inch articulating LCD screen that can tilt upwards by 90 degrees and downwards by 45 degrees.

Under the hood, the camera is equipped with a 35mm 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS sensor. While its resolution is slightly lower than the original FP, the new sensor offers faster readouts, reducing rolling shutter distortion while improving autofocus performance. Its subject detection capabilities have also been expanded to recognise birds, alongside humans and other animals.

For still photography, the FP2 supports continuous shooting at up to 20fps, with a maximum burst of 200 frames. On the video front, it supports 6K Open Gate recording and 4K footage at up to 120fps when using a cropped portion of the sensor. It also offers 14.1 stops of dynamic range, alongside support for L-Log and Apple ProRes RAW.

Other notable features include 13 colour modes and 70GB of built-in storage, with an SD card slot available for additional capacity. Connectivity-wise, the camera comes with two USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm microphone jack. Sigma also claims that its battery life is approximately 30% longer than the original FP, allowing it to capture around 370 still images or up to 130 minutes of video.

According to the official website, the Sigma FP2 starts at RM9,288 for the camera body only. Buyers can also opt for a bundle that includes either the Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN lens or the EVF-21 electronic viewfinder, with both options priced at RM11,888. Apart from Sigma’s website, local retailers such as Mylo Trading and YL Camera are also accepting pre-orders for the new compact full-frame camera.

(Source: Sigma Malaysia [official website])