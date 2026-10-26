The Sigma fp launched all the way back in 2019 with the title of the world’s smallest and lightest pocketable full-frame camera. Now, roughly seven years later, the company has announced a successor. The Sigma FP2 brings some significant changes while also retaining the core ideas of the original.

In terms of build, the new camera measures in at 112.8 x 69.9 x 41.8mm. Furthermore, it weighs roughly 460g, making it heavier than its predecessor. As such, Sigma is only positioning it as the world’s smallest, and not the lightest. Either way, the device now comes with an articulating 3.2-inch LCD screen that can tilt up 90° and down 45°.

As for its shooting capabilities, the FP2 is built around a 35mm 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS sensor. This sensor has a slightly lower resolution compared to the one equipped on the original fp, but its design allows for faster data readouts. According to Sigma, the new sensor significantly reduces rolling shutter distortion while also offering improved autofocus. Furthermore, the camera’s subject detection function can now recognise birds in addition to humans and other animals. For stills, the FP2 can shoot continuously at up to 20fps for up to 200 frames in a single burst.

On the videography end, the camera offers 6K Open Gate recording. When using a cropped portion of the sensor, it can record 4K footage at 120fps. Beyond that, it delivers 14.1 stops of dynamic range and supports L-Log and Apple ProRes RAW.

Other features include a set of thirteen colour modes, as well as 70GB of internal memory. The camera also comes with an SD card slot. Meanwhile, the port selection includes two USB-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm jack for an external microphone. Finally, the camera supposedly has a 30% longer battery life compared to its predecessor, with the company claiming that it can capture around 370 still images or about 130 minutes of video.

The Sigma FP2 is priced at US$2,199 (~RM8,985) for the body only. The company is also offering a bundle that includes a 50mm F2 DG contemporary lens, which retails for US$2,749 (~RM11,234). For now, the brand has yet to disclose pricing details for the local market.

(Source: Sigma, PetaPixel)