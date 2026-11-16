Pictures of a PCB of an alleged RTX 4090 Ti have surfaced on a marketplace listing in China. The listed was discovered and posted on X by user @meiei_nowa, which shows what is believed to be the engineering sample.

The RTX 4090 Ti engineering sample reportedly has 18,176 CUDA cores, 192 ROPs, and 568 TMUs. At least, that’s what @meiei_nowa says. These specifications look more in line with an earlier rumour that suggests the GPU is a larger version of the AD102 core of the RTX 4090.

没になった RTX 4090 ti のES品発掘とな

Shaders 18176 /

ROPs 192 / TMUs 568

噂通りだね〜 基板のメーカーは…

N社しか作ってないところかな? URL先(大陸フリマ)https://t.co/C4jI0YBeVC pic.twitter.com/dKPyem7EA4 — 明永 (@meiei_nowa) November 15, 2026

For comparison, the RTX 4090 shipped out in 2022 with 16,384 CUDA cores, 176 ROPs, and 512 TMUs.

Interestingly enough, the RTX 4090 Ti’s CUDA core count is identical to that of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, which was designed for the professional market. And on a somewhat related note, this isn’t the first time images and news of a monster Ada Lovelace GPU has surfaced.

i thought the 4090ti only existed in the fe version. i attached the higher res pics. the product description (by chrome):

"NVIDIA 4090 Ti Engineering Sample. The actual NVIDIA 4090 Ti graphics card is shown in the picture. As we all know, the 4090 isn't the full-power version of… https://t.co/iFkPRaeyLq pic.twitter.com/kJwYQYEBp4 — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) November 15, 2026

In 2023, images of an alleged and unreleased Titan Ada Lovelace GPU made their way to the internet. It was a massive card, even by the standards of the RTX 40 Series Founders Edition GPUs, fitted with a much larger heatsink and cooler shroud. Two years later, Roman “Der8auer” Hartung showcased the unreleased Titan Ada card and said that the card would have required dual 12VHPWR connectors to run.

Getting back on point, there is no performance metrics of the RTX 4090 Ti, and the Chinese seller says that the card requires an internal NVIDIA driver, in order to function. Beyond that, they say that there is no obvious problem with the card and that it runs perfectly well, though we’ll just have to take their word for it.

(Source: @meiei_nowa via X, Uniko’s Hardware via X, Videocardz)