Nintendo is discontinuing support for Google and Apple account linking for Nintendo accounts. This means that users will no longer be able to use their Google or Apple accounts to log in. As per an announcement on the company’s support site, the change will take effect early next year, on 26 January 2027. That said, the exact end time doesn’t seem to be set in stone, as it depends on the progress of the system change work.

Regardless, from that point onwards, it will no longer be possible to sign in using these methods. Naturally, you won’t be able to create a new account with your Google or Apple account either. Aside from that, the company is discontinuing the My Nintendo Platinum Points mission that rewards users for linking their Google accounts to their Nintendo accounts.

To prepare for this change, players relying on Google and Apple accounts for logins should transition to using their registered email addresses or Sign-In IDs, along with their registered passwords. Those who have not set a password can do so by selecting the “Forgot your password?” option on the sign-in page. Aside from that, Nintendo highlighted passkeys as an alternative login method. Users can set a passkey by heading to the Accounts page and picking the “Sign-In and Security Settings” option.

According to the announcement, those already signed in on a device may not need to log in again. Should they be prompted to do so, they can simply sign in using the aforementioned methods.

Related Article Key Nintendo Switch Cartridge Supplier To Phase Out ROM Production

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused to players who use Google or Apple accounts to sign in. However, it did not disclose a reason for the change, so it’s unclear why these methods are being discontinued. In any case, users should promptly sort out their logins to avoid losing access to their games and other features in the near future.

(Source: Nintendo)