Japanese multinational investment holding company SoftBank has been confirmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the investor behind the previously announced US$50 billion (~RM204 billion) investment in Malaysia’s technology sector. To recap, Anwar first announced the proposed investment over the weekend but stopped short of identifying the company involved.

According to the Prime Minister, SoftBank Group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son has selected locations in Malaysia for the planned artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technology and data centre projects. Anwar added that he held a videoconference with Son last Tuesday, during which the Japanese tech investor revealed that he had chosen Kuching, Sarawak, and parts of Peninsular Malaysia for the planned projects.

The proposed investment would expand SoftBank’s presence in Southeast Asia, where demand for AI infrastructure, particularly data centres, continues to grow. In his initial announcement, Anwar said the project could create employment opportunities for Malaysians, particularly younger generations, while strengthening the country’s capabilities in AI, digitalisation and semiconductors.

It is worth noting that this latest development follows an earlier announcement on 8 October, when SoftBank, Grab and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS) signed a framework agreement to explore developing an AI and digital infrastructure platform in Sarawak. Under the agreement, the three parties will establish a roadmap for the platform’s phased development, with areas of interest including AI computing and services, advanced technologies, robotics, and local workforce and community development.

SoftBank will contribute its expertise in AI infrastructure, advanced computing and semiconductors, while Grab will bring its regional digital ecosystem and applied AI capabilities. PETROS, meanwhile, will contribute its experience in energy supply and supporting infrastructure, alongside its role in Sarawak’s economic development.

(Source: The Star / Bloomberg)