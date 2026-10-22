Last year, Razer unveiled the Kraken Kitty V3 X and V3 Pro. The former is a wired headset with a HyperClear Cardioid Mic, while the latter is a wireless model with a retractable microphone and RGB lighting. Today, the gaming brand announced a third model, the Kraken Kitty V3, which sits between the two in terms of features.

Like the V3 X, the Kraken Kitty V3 uses a wired USB Type-C connection and comes with a flexible, non-retractable HyperClear Cardioid Mic. However, it borrows a key feature from its more premium V3 Pro sibling, namely RGB lighting on its cat ears and earcups.

As Razer puts it, the headset is designed with streamers in mind. Its Chroma RGB lighting can be customised to react to stream alerts, emotes, and chat activity through the Streamer Companion app. The company adds that, should streamers choose to make the headset part of their persona, they can plug it into a power bank to keep the lighting on even when away from their gaming setup. For this, the headset comes with Cosplay Mode, which lets users cycle through three onboard lighting presets using its multi-function button.

Specs-wise, the headphone uses the company’s TriForce 40mm drivers, which the company claims can deliver punchy bass and “studio-clear” commentary. The over-ears also feature 7.1 surround sound for better spatial audio.

As for the actual build, the headphones are largely made with plastic and weigh 315 grams. In terms of comfort, the earphones use a hybrid fabric and leatherette ear cushions deliver alongside passive noise isolation. The Kraken Kitty V3 also comes with physical controls, namely a mic mute button, the aforementioned multi-function button, and a volume dial.

In terms of designs, the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 is available in Black, Quartz, and White colourways. As for price, the headphones are priced at RM459. Those interested can purchase the audio equipment through the company’s official website.

(Source: Razer [Press release], [Website])