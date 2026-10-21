OpenAI is introducing a new way to keep sensitive conversations out of sight with its new Locked Chats feature. The feature lets users hide specific ChatGPT conversations behind a custom four-digit PIN. On supported mobile devices, users can also unlock their chats using Face ID, Touch ID, or their device’s authentication method.

By default, ChatGPT conversations appear in the user’s chat history. However, locking a conversation moves it to a dedicated Locked Chats section, removing its title and content from the regular chat history and search results, as well as from the pinned chats list.

Keep sensitive conversations out of view with Locked Chats in ChatGPT. Move chats out of your regular history and search into a protected space you can unlock with a PIN on web and desktop, or a PIN, Face ID, Touch ID, or device unlock on supported mobile devices. New messages… pic.twitter.com/tV0wBj8f0i — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) October 20, 2026

Locked Chats also changes how ChatGPT handles personal information and memory. According to OpenAI, conversations in Locked Chats have their own isolated memory, meaning any personal details shared in these conversations will not be used to personalise regular chats.

While the feature adds a layer of privacy, it does not provide end-to-end encryption or a separate encrypted vault, nor does it override OpenAI’s legal and compliance obligations. Locking a chat also does not change OpenAI’s data retention policies, remove information ChatGPT remembered before the conversation was locked, or affect the user’s “Improve the model for everyone” setting.

How To Use Locked Chats (And How To Unlock Them)

There are two ways to start using Locked Chats: by starting a new conversation within the feature or by moving an existing chat into it. However, first-time users must lock an existing conversation before they can start a new one in Locked Chats.

To start a new conversation after that, select “Projects” followed by “Locked chats”. You will then be prompted to enter your account PIN or use a supported device authentication method, if available. Once authenticated, you can start chatting with ChatGPT as usual.

On the other hand, to lock an existing conversation, tap the three-dot menu (“…”) next to the chat and select “Lock chat”. Select the option again to confirm, then create or enter your four-digit account PIN when prompted.

To access a locked conversation, select “Projects” and then “Locked chats”. Enter your PIN or use a supported device authentication method before selecting the conversation you want to open.

If you want to permanently remove a conversation from Locked Chats, open the chat, tap the three-dot menu and select “Unlock chat”. Once you’ve confirmed your choice, the conversation will return to your regular chat history.

Ending Access To Locked Chats

To help users keep their private conversations hidden, OpenAI offers a “Lock now” option that immediately ends access to Locked Chats and hides their titles from the sidebar.

On web browsers and desktop apps, access to Locked Chats is tied to the browser tab or desktop app window where the user entered their PIN. Simply opening a regular conversation in the same tab or window will not lock the private chats again. On the web, users must refresh the page or close the tab to end access, after which they will need to authenticate themselves again to reopen Locked Chats.

As for Android and iOS devices, access automatically ends after users leave a locked conversation or the Locked Chats section for one minute, or when ChatGPT has been running in the background for one minute. Users can also select “Lock now” to end access immediately. Access will also end when they sign out or switch to another account or workspace.

PIN Resets And Chats That Cannot Be Locked

There are a few limitations users should keep in mind before using Locked Chats. If you forget your four-digit PIN, resetting it will permanently delete all locked conversations, along with any files, saved information, and other content protected only by the previous PIN. The deletion cannot be undone, and OpenAI Support cannot recover the lost content.

The feature also does not support every type of conversation. According to OpenAI, users cannot lock Temporary Chats, archived chats, group chats, conversations created from shared links, chats with scheduled tasks, or those containing meeting recordings. Chats associated with background tasks and responses saved as project sources are also ineligible.

For conversations created from shared links, there is an important distinction: while an existing eligible chat with a shared link can be locked, doing so does not disable the link or prevent people from accessing content that was already shared. Users will have to delete the shared link separately if they want to revoke access to that content.

Access And Availability

According to OpenAI, Locked Chats is rolling out gradually and is available on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans. However, users may have to wait a while before the feature appears in their accounts.

The feature also supports Voice, allowing users to have voice conversations within Locked Chats on the web and ChatGPT’s Android and iOS apps, where Voice is available to their accounts. However, not every conversation can be locked, as Codex conversations and local Work conversations are currently excluded from the feature.

(Source: OpenAI)