Antigravity has expanded its A1 drone lineup in Malaysia with two new options: the Follow Me Bundle, which adds wearable controls for subject tracking, and a Remote Controller for more precise manual flying. Both options are available now through Insta360 Malaysia’s official online stores and physical outlets nationwide.

In case you missed it, the Antigravity A1 is an 8K 360-degree drone that launched in Malaysia earlier this year. It is priced at RM6,099 for the Standard Bundle, RM6,999 for the Explorer Bundle, and RM7,499 for the Infinity Bundle

Follow Me Bundle

The Follow Me Bundle is designed for activities such as cycling and hiking, allowing the A1 to track a subject while capturing its surroundings in 8K 360-degree footage. Priced at RM2,799, it includes the drone itself and is the most affordable option in the lineup.

This bundle combines visual tracking with the built-in GNSS on the Watch Remote to improve tracking consistency during fast movements and brief obstructions. The bundle includes a Watch Remote, Ring Remote and full-coverage propeller guards, alongside the drone itself, a high-capacity battery and a crossbody bag.

Both remotes provide quick access to essential flight commands, while Drag-to-Fly lets users guide the drone’s position without interrupting filming. The Ring Remote also supports gesture-based control. Meanwhile, the propeller guards fully enclose the A1’s propellers and work alongside its omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system to provide additional protection during low-altitude flights.

New Remote Controller

For users who prefer conventional drone controls, the new Remote Controller adds dual-stick operation to the A1. It supports flying in any direction and performing more complex aerial manoeuvres, while the Fixed View feature aligns the viewing perspective with the drone’s heading.

The controller also offers a Virtual Gimbal feature, allowing pilots to adjust the camera angle mid-flight. These features are designed to help users capture more dynamic shots while retaining the A1’s 360-degree filming capabilities.

Pricing

As mentioned earlier, the Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle is priced at RM2,799 and includes the drone, Watch Remote, Ring Remote, full-coverage propeller guards, crossbody bag and one high-capacity battery. Meanwhile, those who already own the drone can purchase the Accessories Kit separately for RM1,499, although it is currently listed at a promotional price of RM1,199.

Meanwhile, the Remote Controller Bundle, which includes the A1, Vision Goggles, Remote Controller, three high-capacity flight batteries, Quick Reader, spare propellers and a sling bag, costs RM7,499. The standalone Remote Controller is priced at RM379, with a promotional price of RM299.

The new products are available through Insta360 Malaysia’s physical stores nationwide, its official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as on TikTok. According to Antigravity, existing or new Motion Control Bundle buyers are also eligible for a 20% discount on the Accessories Kit or standalone Remote Controller.

(Source: Insta360 Malaysia press release)