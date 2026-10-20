iCAUR officially rolled out V25 during its iCAUR International User Summit. The BEV is the company’s latest model, joining the ranks of the V23 and V27, and serving as the middle ground between all three models.

In keeping with the brand’s design philosophy, the iCAUR V25 retains that rugged off-road look, albeit with a premium look and feel.

Despite the official launch at its China event, specs of the V25 are still largely unknown. iCAUR says, on paper at least, that the V25 “sits between the two” in terms of powertrain and acceleration. Specifically, the vehicles are available in two flavours: BEV and a Golden REEV powertrain dual-motor i-AWD, with the BEV having a maximum thermal efficiency of 44.5% and a fuel-to-electricity conversion rate of 3.71 kWh/L. Additionally, it has five intelligent power-preservation strategies: Forced EV, EV Priority, Hybrid, Fuel First, and Forced Change. For power, the brand says its dual-motor setup delivers a combined output of 335kW and 505Nm of torque.

Internally, the V25 boasts 41 storage compartments, a 1.55-litre trunk, and on the BEV version, a front trunk with 22 litres of underfloor storage.

Getting back to the aesthetics, iCAUR says that the V25 retains the signature boxy silhouette with a height-to-width ratio of 0.96. “Additionally, the classic round LED headlights combine LED units with a thick-wall structure. From a distance, they read as classic; up close, as technology. The class-leading tyre aspect ratio, flared fenders, and 21-inch wheels are often read as pure visual muscle. In fact, they are the outward expression of off-road capability that exceeds its class. In the details, semi-hidden mechanical door handles, blind-window design, a side-opening tailgate, a full-size spare tyre, and a brick-style spare tyre cover carry the family’s signature cues into every corner, while leaving owners room to make the car their own.”

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At the time of writing, iCAUR did not specify local pricing or availability for the V25.

(Source: iCAUR)