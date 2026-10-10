Google has teased its upcoming Fitbit Edge fitness tracker on social media, effectively confirming the name suggested by recent leaks while hinting at an 12 October 2026 reveal. The company shared a close-up image of the wearable alongside the caption, “Get an Edge on your health.”

The posts, published on Instagram and X, show what appears to be a side button on the device. While Google has yet to disclose any specifications, the wording and accompanying image strongly suggest that the Fitbit Edge will be unveiled on Monday.

Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 pic.twitter.com/1zRU0eoAS7 — Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026

The teaser follows a series of leaks that first revealed the Fitbit Edge’s name and design. As reported previously, earlier leaks show a fitness band with an elongated body and an oval-shaped display, setting it apart from the screenless Fitbit Air.

The wearable is reportedly positioned as a middle-ground option for users who want a display and additional fitness-tracking features without the full capabilities of a smartwatch. It could also serve as a spiritual successor to the Fitbit Charge 6, which launched in 2023.

According to the leaked details, the Fitbit Edge could offer up to seven days of battery life, built-in GPS, an altimeter and automatic activity recognition. It is also expected to support smartphone notifications and selected features such as Google Maps, media controls and Find My Phone, with compatibility for both Android and iOS devices.

Also shown are three colour options, namely Obsidian, Olive and Canyon. However, Google has yet to confirm its specifications, pricing or availability.

With the October 12 date now teased by the company, more details about the Fitbit Edge should emerge soon. Whether the date marks a full product launch or an announcement remains to be seen.

(Source: Google, via X)