During today’s Budget 2027 tabling, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that the government will roll out its affordable MediAsas medical insurance and takaful plan in January 2027, alongside measures to make private healthcare costs more transparent and manageable. The initiative will also include premium subsidies for eligible small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with the aim of making medical coverage more accessible to workers.

Anwar added that Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members aged below 55 will be allowed to pay their MediAsas premiums using savings from their Akaun Sejahtera. For SMEs with fewer than 75 employees, the government will subsidise the first-year premium by RM200 per worker, capped at 50 employees per company. The measure is expected to benefit up to 200,000 SME workers.

MediAsas was previously announced as the government’s basic Medical and Health Insurance/Takaful (MHIT) initiative, intended to provide more affordable and sustainable medical coverage. Its pilot programme began in the Klang Valley at the end of July and is scheduled to run until October 2026, involving six insurance and takaful providers alongside selected private hospitals.

To recap, the plan will be offered as a standalone product with two options, MediAsas Teras and MediAsas Fleksi, and is designed to cover individuals up to the age of 85. Indicative monthly premiums previously ranged from around RM60 to RM550 for individuals enrolling up to age 70, although final pricing was expected to be confirmed ahead of the nationwide rollout.

Apart from MediAsas, the government will also expand electronic medical records based on the “one individual, one record” principle to improve transparency across private healthcare services. Starting in 2027, private hospitals will also adopt standardised fee categories for their bills, allowing patients to better understand the charges incurred during treatment.

Additionally, the government is developing the e-CKAPS portal to enable private healthcare facility licensing to be conducted fully online from 2027. According to Anwar, the move aims to reduce processing times by up to 65%.

(Source: Parlimen Malaysia / Youtube)