It is not easy to earn recognition from a global tech giant, but Mohammad Hasif Afiq has proven it is not impossible. Today, the senior iOS engineer at Grab shared that he is the first Malaysian to be listed under Apple’s Developer Recognition program. He is among around 50 developers and community leaders worldwide selected for the initiative’s inaugural batch.

Hasif said the recognition from Apple was a surreal and emotional moment, adding that he initially could not believe it himself. According to him, he had to reread the email several times before visiting the program’s website to verify it. Sure enough, his profile is now on the front page.

“Once it finally sank in, I felt shocked, excited and deeply grateful at the same time,” he told Bernama. “Knowing that I was the only Malaysian featured made the moment even more surreal and emotional for me.” He added that the recognition represents more than just a personal achievement and called it a proud moment for Malaysia’s local developer ecosystem.

Hasif noted that Apple has always inspired him throughout his journey as a developer, which is why he views the recognition as a great personal honour. He also hopes the achievement will inspire other Malaysians in the field to become more confident in showcasing their work.

Hasif has worked on several notable apps and services throughout his career, including Boost eWallet. He also served as one of the pioneering engineers at GXBank before joining Grab.

Outside of his commercial work, Hasif has also developed several locally popular apps, such as Amalan Mukmin, Vacay, Hidayah App, Lylyn App, and Bantu App. Among them, the Bantu App stands out as one of his most recognisable projects due to its contribution to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking back, Hasif said that one of the biggest challenges he faced as a developer was adapting to the rapidly changing technology industry. He learnt a lot through self-learning and trial and error, as well as resolving technical issues singlehandedly.

Hasif believes his efforts in fostering the local developer community helped catch Apple’s attention. This includes co-founding SwiftLah! in April 2025, a community initiative for iOS developers and Apple enthusiasts in Malaysia.

Since then, the group has grown from just seven members to more than 200. SwiftLah! achieved this growth through regular meetups, technical sharing sessions, and networking events.

“I think Apple values not only developers who build products, but also developers who contribute back to the ecosystem and help grow the community around them. Malaysia has a lot of talented developers who are capable of building world-class products. The challenge is usually not talent but exposure, opportunities and access to the right platforms and communities,” he shared.

(Source: Bernama)