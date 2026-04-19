UBusiness, the enterprise arm of UMobile, recently completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) for high-value air cargo tracking. The PoC was done in partnership with Qualcomm and City-Link Express and leveraged 5G-IoT architecture, as well as Qualcomm’s Terrestrial Positioning Service (TPS).

“The PoC was initiated as air cargo shipments from City-Link Express Main Hub in Bandar Saujana Putra, Selangor to East Malaysia involve multiple handoffs across airports, ground handling facilities and airline custody transfers. Conventional tracking methods typically provide checkpoint-based updates through barcode scanning, offering limited visibility into handling conditions between scan points as there are no real-time updates. When damage or delays occur, logistics providers often face time-intensive investigations to determine the source of the issue.”

Below are the following key improvement areas that the PoC partnership enabled:

Key Improvement Areas Metrics Rapid Incident Response Shipment location verification improved by up to 90%, reducing resolution time from days to hours. When alerts flagged potential handling issues, operations teams could immediately identify the checkpoint and take corrective action before shipments reached final delivery. Enhanced Accountability Digital sensor records increased dispute readiness by up to 50%. Instead of relying on subjective handler reports, City-Link now has objective data showing exact conditions throughout transit—critical for high-value shipments like pharmaceuticals. Operational Efficiencies Automated logging and GPS trails reduced operational review time by up to 70%. The reusable tracker design also lowered per-shipment costs compared to traditional single-use monitoring solutions. Improved Planning Up to 30% improvement in data accuracy enables better route optimisation and proactive capacity planning based on actual performance patterns rather than estimates.

“U Business, as the enterprise arm of U Mobile, is always seeking to fully leverage our 5G infrastructure and solutions to support the digital ambitions of Malaysia’s businesses. In this particular instance, we are delighted to partner with Qualcomm and City-Link Express on a PoC that aims to increase productivity and accuracy in the shipment of high-value air cargo through the use of 5G and IoT. The results have been encouraging, with shipment location verification improving by up to 90% and operational review time reduced by up to 70%,” How Lih Ren, Chief Business Officer of U Mobile, said. “U Mobile is always keen to go beyond our 5G connectivity to also leverage our U Business solutions to help businesses digitise and scale with confidence.”

(Source: UMobile PR)