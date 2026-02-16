In conjunction with Chinese New Year, BonusLink has announced more rewards and perks for members. These include more earning opportunities via its online partners, as well a redemption sale, among other promotions. These offers will run from now until 28 February 2026.

Throughout the festive season, Malaysians can earn BonusLink points when shopping through the platform’s partners, including brands like Shopee, Zalora, Sephora, and Uniqlo. When spending a minimum of RM100 on products from participating stores, members can receive 1,000 BonusLink points, which is equivalent to RM10 in rewards.

Aside from that, BonusLink is hosting a Chinese New Year Redemption Sale, allowing members to get more out of their points. As part of the sale, members can get up to 70% off selected items, including travel pillows, fans, and small household appliances. Beyond that, members can also get a 500-point rebate when redeeming certain products. It is worth noting that the sale is limited to a curated selection of BonusLink Premium items.

Meanwhile, Shell members are entitled to more exclusive benefits, including extra points and rewards worth RM20. Furthermore, members who apply for an AmBank Visa Card can earn up to 45,000 points, amounting to RM450.

In addition to the perks for existing members, the platform also has something for new users. Those signing up via either its website or dedicated BLINK app can get a 50% discount on physical card designs. This also applies to the limited-edition Pawsperity BLINKIE card.

