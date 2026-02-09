As we’ve previously reported, the RM100 SARA cash aid is being distributed starting today to Malaysians aged 18 and older. The funds for this round of cash aid will also be valid until the end of the year. It can already be used to pay for a wide range of essentials, from groceries to school supplies. A new category of goods has been added as being eligible for purchase using these funds – frozen food.

Bernama cites Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as making the announcement earlier today. Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, says that the addition follows public requests for frozen food to be included to the list of basic items. This brings the number of eligible goods up to 15.

The Prime Minister also says that participation of small grocery shops in the SARA program will be increased to 10,000 nationwide by the end of the year. This is meant to reduce the distance between a RM100 SARA cash aid recipient to a participating to the nearest participating shop from 10km to 7km. The Ministry of Finance has also posted on its social media channels information to match the announcement.

🎉 SARA untuk Semua bermula HARI INI, 9 Februari 2026! pic.twitter.com/DhDVUfmCxT — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) February 9, 2026

As before, you can head over to the SARA portal to check your eligibility status, as well as participating merchants. Considering the additional stores mentioned above, you may want to check back on the latter every once in a awhile.

