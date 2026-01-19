Chinese EV maker BYD has two more cars to add to its catalogue that, according to reports, can be squeezed into the premium segment. The company has put out teasers for what is claimed to be the Seal 08 sedan and the Sealion 08 SUV.

CnEVPost reports that the teasers consist of images of the two cars, wrapped in camouflage with the text Ocean 8 written over it. On one hand, you can tell that both sit somewhere between medium and large sizes for their respective segment. But on the other, not much else is shared about the two EVs.

The report also cites Zhang Zhuo, head of sales for the BYD Ocean lineup, that these models will officially debut in the first quarter of 2026. Beyond that, the exec was also quoted as saying that these “redefine premium NEV standards”, though it’s unclear what exactly that entails.

Similarly, the report also claims that BYD will be releasing two more models from the Dynasty series. One is the Han sedan 9 series, and the other being the Tang SUV 9 series. These are noted to be launching within the first half of the year. So while there’s an overlap with the launch of the Ocean 8 series, it remains to be seen if it will actually happen.

(Source: CnEVPost)