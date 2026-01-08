MSI has just unveiled its latest range of laptops at CES 2026, regardless if it’s for work or for gaming. Much like other brands we’ve covered before, these machines are largely refreshes of already established models. To give you an idea of what is in store for you today, we have the Prestige, Modern, Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair laptops to go over.

Prestige 13 AI+, 14, 16, 14 Flip, 16 Flip

The MSI Prestige 14 and Prestige 16 are the company’s headliner laptops and are marketed as “premium business and productivity laptops”. It also features a slimmer form factor, with the company boasting that the Prestige 14 weighs only 1.32kg while its 16 counterpart measures in at 1.59kg.

Specs-wise, the laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H and the newest Intel Arc B390 graphics. On the display side of things, the Prestige 14 has a 14-inch FHD+ OLED display, while the 16 has a 16-inch 2.8K screen with VESA Display HDR True Black 1000 certification. Both feature machines also have Low Blue Light (LBL), 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Flicker-free certification from SGS. Other features include an Action Touchpad, TPM 2.0, Windows Hello fingerprint, facial recognition, and Smart Guard presence-based auto-lock.

On the flip side (pun intended), the 14 and 16 Flip share the same specs as their base models. The key difference is that these laptops can… well, flip into a tablet form factor. It also has a touchscreen with support for the included MSI Nano Pen.

There’s also the Prestige 13 AI+. This variant has a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display. The screen features a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, True Black 600, and SGS Eye Care Display. This laptop shares similar specs as the one mentioned above. MSI claims that this model is the world’s lightest 13-inch magnesium-aluminium laptop, weighing only 899 grams.

Modern 14S, 16S

Next, we have the new Modern 14S and 16S laptops. Aside from the size difference, both laptops offer OLED displays with FHD+ resolutions. Processor options go up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355. Unfortunately, the company did not specify the graphics for these laptops.

Other details include dual memory slots, a long list of I/O ports (including RJ-45 LAN and a MicroSD card reader), and a 60Whr battery. Much like the Prestige 13 AI+ before it, the main selling point of this new Modern lineup is its form factor and weight, with the 14S OLED variant coming in at 11.1mm in thinness and weighing only as little as 1.3kg.

Raider 16 HX, 16 Max HX

Moving on, we have the company’s gaming machines, starting with the Raider 16 HX and 16 Max HX. Display-wise, both feature a 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with 240Hz, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Raider 16 HX comes in two variants with different processors. The B2W model runs on an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor, while the B9W model features an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. For graphics, the Intel-based variant tops out at an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, whereas the AMD-based version supports configurations up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Meanwhile, the 16 Max HX pairs an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Both the Raider 16 Max HX and the B2W variant of the Raider 16 HX feature up to 128GB of DDR5-7200 RAM while the Raider 16 HX B9W can only go up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. All laptops have two PCIe M.2 NVMe storage, one for Gen5 and another for Gen4.

Keeping things cool is the new Cooler Boost Trinity with Intra Flow thermal system, featuring three fans, six heat pipes, five exhaust vents, and phase-change thermal compound. This is necessary, as MSI noted that the 16 Max HX in particular can deliver up to 300W of total system power.

Stealth 16 AI+

Now, we have the Raider’s leaner counterpart, the Stealth 16 AI+. We mean the lean both figuratively and literally, as the laptop is only 16.6mm thick and is just shy of 2kg in weight.

The laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the machine can have up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. For memory, it can have up to 128GB of DDR5-7200 RAM across two slots and has two NVMe M.2 SSD slots that support PCIe Gen4.

The Stealth 16 AI+ uses an upgraded Cooler Boost system with MSI’s Intra Flow thermal design and a multi-directional exhaust. According to MSI, this enhanced cooling solution enables the laptop to deliver up to 20W more power to the RTX 50-series GPU.

Crosshair 16 HX, 16 Max HX

Lastly, we have the Crosshair 16 HX and 16 Max HX. Despite being in the same lineup, these two models have more differences than similarities. The 16 Max HX features a 16-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the 16 HX uses a 16-inch IPS-level panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. Aside from the panel type and refresh rate, both displays share a QHD+ resolution and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the 16 Max HX is listed to have an Intel Core Ultra processor 200HX, while the 16 HX can go up to an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX. Graphics-wise, both can go up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

As for memory, the 16 Max HX can have up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, while the 16 HX is capped at 96GB of DDR5 RAM. Much like the Raider laptops, the Crosshairs have two PCIe M.2 NVMe storage, one for Gen5 and one for Gen4.

Cooling things down is MSI’s proprietary Cooler Boost thermal solution, featuring a quad-vent heat exhaust. This enables the laptop to deliver up to 200W of total system power. Additionally, The Verge notes that the MSI Cross 16 Max HX in particular features a slimmer chassis compared to previous iterations.

In terms of availability, the Prestige series is open for global pre-orders starting 6 January, with official sales set to begin on 27 January. However, MSI has not yet disclosed pricing details, nor has it shared pricing or availability information for the other lineups.

(Source: MSI [Product News page])