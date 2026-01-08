TIME Internet has previously announced plans that it says are for renters or frequent movers. Though these only halved the contract period from two years to one. Now, the internet service provider has announced something that better fits the description. It’s simply called the No Contract Plan, and it is actually a bit better than it sounds.

You get two options for your No Contract Plan. One is 600Mbps download speed for RM139 a month. The other is 1Gbps download for RM199 a month. As the name suggests, there is no time-based contract here, meaning you can stop your subscription at any time. And since there’s no time-locking going on, there are no penalties for that either. The cherry on top is that there are no deposits or upfront payments as well.

Well, more cherries on top of the TIME Internet No Contract Plan is that both options include free installation and a WiFi 6 router. The ISP also says that you can schedule appointments for setting the connection up after hours or on weekends. Probably also worth mentioning is that both plans share a 500Mbps upload speed.

While TIME Internet says there’s no catch with the plan itself, there is one with its availability. The ISP’s announcement merely says that this is a limited time promo. And on the dedicated page for the No Contract Plan, the FAQ section mentions that it’s only valid until 7 February. Slots for the plan is also limited, on top of that. While we’re here, the ISP also says that this promo is not applicable to subscribers of its 200Mbps No Contract plan, or any subscriber of its 12- or 24-month contract plans.