Despite some setbacks, Johor continues to invest heavily in AI and data centres. Recently, the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several international partners, including Alibaba subsidiary Duiyo Pro, to roll out an AI Design Training Programme.

According to State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin, this collaboration includes Iskandar Investment Berhad, the Singapore Economy and Management Institute, and Duiyo Pro (an Alibaba subsidiary that focuses on AI design). “This collaboration also proves the confidence of investors and global industry players in the talent potential and direction of AI technology development in Johor,” he said.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he said that the initiative was the result of a working visit by a JTDC delegation to the Alibaba Business School at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. He also added that the visit provided “direct exposure to the world’s giant technology ecosystem as well as real-world applications of AI in education and industry.”

Aznan continues by saying that a key emphasis of the MoU is the establishment of an “Alibaba Centre of Excellence” in Medini, Iskandar Puteri. The centre will support AI learning, research, collaboration and intensive development of AI talent. It will also host the Alibaba AI design Expert Certification Programme, with the focus of producing Johor AI experts that can manage real-world projects.

The initial intake is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, with approximately 200 trainees. Aznan hopes that this collaboration will have a major impact on the regional AI industry. He also adds this move coincides with the aspiration to establish Johor as a major AI technology hub in Malaysia.

It should come as no surprise that many more states are doubling down on their AI bets in 2026. Just recently, Melaka has launched Smart Tourism Melaka AI to boost the state’s tourism sector.

(Source: Aznan Tamin [Facebook], via The Sun)