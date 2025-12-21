Vacuum company Dreame recently dipped its toes into the automotive industry. This was done with renders of an electric hypercar, followed shortly by the unveiling of its Rolls Royce-like SUV. It looks like the company also has plans to expand into the smartphone market. But bits of those plans have made their way onto the internet, with a Dreame W5110 showing up in the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database.

The Dreame W5110 also had its user manual leaked online. This was first shared by Russian site MT Today, which refers to the phone as the E1, per machine translation. It’s unclear where that name came from, as we did not see than name being mentioned anywhere else. From there, we see bits of info such as a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a 108MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor combo, and a 50MP secondary shooter.

Other details of the Dreame E1 includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, as well as a 3,5mm audio jack, interestingly enough. As an added bonus, there’s also the EPREL label giving it an A rating for efficiency, plus B ratings for drop protection and repairability. The battery is also good for 800 charging cycles, and an IP64 rating for wrap it all up. Notably, the diagram of the phone makes it look like it apes the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design.

Finally, the EPREL listing mentions an Android operating system, but not which one, or if there’s a brand overlay. For now, it’s unclear when Dreame intends to officially launch the E1. But considering it’s already in a product registry database, it’s only a matter of time.

(Source: EPREL, MT Today)