The Gigabyte Aorus RTX 5060 Ti AI Box is officially available for preorder in Malaysia. First announced earlier in September, the eGPU serves as an extension for thin and light notebooks that do not necessarily feature a discrete GPU.

“The AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX transforms ultrabooks into versatile powerhouses for gaming, creating, and AI applications. Leveraging Thunderbolt™ 5, it delivers near-desktop-level graphics for smooth 1080p to 2K gaming with DLSS 4. Equipped with 16GB of VRAM, the NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5060 Ti comfortably handles large 3D model files for creative professionals and is the optimal choice for AI newcomers looking to execute lightweight models securely, keeping all data private on your PC.”

Per its namesake, the AI Box is fitted with a full-fat RTX 5060 Ti 16GB desktop GPU, with 16GB GDDR7 memory, a GPU clock of 2.57GHz, and a memory frequency of 28Gbps. Connectivity is handled via Thunderbolt 5 ports, plus three DisplayPort 2.1b ports, and one HDMI 2.1b port for use with external monitors.

Despite being Thunderbolt 5 certified, the AI Box should also support laptops that run on USB4 but ideally, using an Intel-based laptop with the connectivity standard would be ideal.

At the time of writing, pricing for the Gigabyte AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI Box is still not available. We’ve reached out to the company about this, and they said that that detail will be available in January next year.

(Source: Gigabyte)