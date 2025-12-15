Back in October, Yes announced that that it would be rolling out 5G Advanced to its postpaid and broadband customers. The telco also held a demo of the network’s speed in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Now, it’s finally the turn of prepaid customers, with the telco launching the Yes 5G Advanced Starter Pack.

Yes highlights this plan as “the most accessible entry point”, as it is priced at just RM10 a month. For that, you get 20GB of uncapped data on 4G and 5G Advanced networks, and 30-day validity. The telco also says that all prepaid customers have already been upgraded to make use of the new tech. Though if you’re new and looking to switch to the telco, you’ll see two other plans on offer on its website in addition to the starter pack.

These are the 5G Advanced Prepaid 20 and 30, also featuring 30 days of validity. The former is also being offered at a RM5 discount for a limited time. But otherwise, you get 50GB of uncapped 4G and 5G Advanced, unlimited calls and unlimited on-network SMS. On the other hand, the latter gives you the unlimited and uncapped 5G Advanced data, but 4G is speed-limited to 7Mbps. You also get a separate 12GB hotspot allocation.

Previously, Yes has claimed that 5G Advanced coverage will be available nationwide before the year ends. At the time of this announcement, the telco claims that it is currently sitting at an 82.4% coverage in populated areas nationwide”. Though worth pointing out is that “in populated areas” disclaimer.

Either way, you can get the new 5G Advanced Starter Pack via the telco’s website, Yes Stores and Authorised Dealers, as well as its official store on Shopee and TikTok Shop. From 22 December onwards, it will also be available via MyNews convenience stores.