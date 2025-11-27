Samsung Malaysia officially unveiled the QN90F today, marking the official arrival of the massive TV to our shores. And by massive, it measures in at 115-inches across the wall.

Now, the QN90F does ship out with an 8K panel, but the model that was on display was only 4K. To that end, this model is fitted with an NQ4 AI Gen3 Picture Engine, and not an NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor.

Moving on, the QN90F has a maximum refresh rate of up to 144Hz, making it highly suitable for gaming. Additionally, it comes equipped with the Neo Quantum HDR Pro HDR Engine with HDR10+ certification, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, and a panel using Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED Pro technology.

The QN90F is also a Dolby Atmos-certified TV, with support for the surround sound technology integrated into it. On that note, its audio output comprises a 4.2.2CH setup, and provided you have the appropriate setup, you can enable 360 Audio.

Software-wise, the QN90F runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS, with the brand’s promise of up to seven years of updates for the TV.

As for pricing, the Samsung QN90F doesn’t come cheap – brand new, the 115-inch 4K TV retails at RM87,999. At that price, you could get yourself Perodua’s new EV, and still have some change leftover. That said, this is a premium-grade product, and as such, we doubt you’re going to purchase this TV for an apartment.