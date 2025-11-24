The off-roading marque Jeep has unveiled the fully electric Recon, which the brand claims is its only “Trail Rated” EV SUV. The model will be offered in two variants: the standard trim and Moab trim.

Design-wise, the electric Recon features an illuminated seven-slot grille upfront, complemented by U-shaped daytime running lights and a full suite of premium LED lighting. Buyers can choose between a dual-pane sunroof or the Sky One-Touch Power Top for an open-air driving experience.

At the rear, the Recon sports LED taillights inspired by the combustion-powered Jeep Wrangler, adding a familiar rugged touch. The Moab trim further enhances the SUV’s stance with a Gloss Black fascia, aggressive wheel flares, available side rock rails, exclusive Jeep badging with topographical etching, and an anti-glare hood graphic.

Inside, the cabin retains Jeep’s iconic horizontal layout with a symmetrical dashboard. Upholstery is finished in Capri non-leather synthetic material, paired with Iron Grey Metallic accents and an Arctic-inspired Quicksand deco finish. Features include wireless charging, up to 1,886 litres of cargo space, an 85-litre frunk, and an Alpine audio system. The Moab variant features a unique Joshua Tree-inspired tan interior, reminiscent of the U.S. national park.

For connectivity, the Recon is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment system. It also includes Amazon Alexa integration and an updated Jeep mobile app offering scheduled maintenance support, roadside assistance, accident assistance and real-time safety or recall alerts.

Power is generated by Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs) on both axles. Each EDM integrates an electric motor, gearing and power electronics into one unit. Combined, they deliver 250kW and 841Nm, powered by a 100kWh battery on a 400V architecture.

The Recon boasts off-road credentials with a 34° approach angle, 34.5° departure angle, and 23.5° breakover angle. An electronic locking rear differential provides instant switching between open and fully locked modes, while the front axle features automatic disconnects to improve efficiency during normal driving.

The Selec-Terrain system adds a Rock mode for the Moab trim, alongside Auto, Sport, Snow and Sand. Low-speed Selec-Speed Control helps maintain a fixed speed during steep climbs or descents, allowing the driver to focus purely on steering.

Production of the Recon is set to begin next year, with the U.S. and Canada being the first markets to receive it. A wider global rollout will follow, with the brand returning to Malaysia; it feels certain that the Recon could make its way to the local market.

(Source: Jeep Press Release)