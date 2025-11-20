Lepas Malaysia has confirmed its debut in the local market in the first half of 2026. Recently, during a Media Connection Session, the company confirmed that its first model for the Malaysian market will be the L8 SUV.

As previously highlighted, the SUV showcases sharp, angular LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked LED headlights set within blacked-out housings, and a prominent front grille. At the rear, it features full-width LED taillights that enhance its contemporary appearance.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with leather seats that offer both ventilation and massage functions. It also includes a 13.2-inch infotainment display powered by the high-performance 8155 chip, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the model comes with both APA and RPA parking assistance systems. Other features include wireless charging, a rear reading lamp and keyless entry.

The Lepas L8 is a D-segment SUV built on the versatile T1X platform, which also underpins models like the Chery Tiggo 7, Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J7. Reflecting its shared architecture, the L8 is expected to offer a wide range of powertrain options, including petrol-only, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants.

On another note, the automaker also confirmed that the L6 and L4 are added to the local line-up. Not much information has been released on the L6, but according to Paultan.org, it comes with soft curves, an intelligent user interface with “emotional resonance”, “high-value” powertrains and bright colours.

