Apple has officially expanded its Maps service in Malaysia, adding support for public transit directions in major cities. Starting today, users can now plan journeys across Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru using a range of transport options including buses, light rail, monorail, ferries, and national rail. The feature also supports cross-border services and airport transfers, offering scheduled timings and estimated time of arrival (ETA) for a seamless experience.

Here’s a breakdown of the supported public transport services now integrated with Apple Maps:

Bus Services

AEROBUS

Airport Coach

Bas Muafakat Johor

Land Transit Authority Bus

Causeway Link

Causeway Link Airport Shuttle

Go Genting Express Bus

GOKL City Bus

KR Travel & Tours

MARALINER

MRT Feeder Bus

myBAS

PJ City Bus

rapidKL Bus

rapidPenang

Ridewell Travel

Singapore-Johore Express

SkyBus

SMART Selangor

Selangor Bus

Star Shuttle

Suasana Edaran Express

Transtar Cross Border

Wawasan Sutera



Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

BRT Sunway Line



Ferries

Alibaba Pulau Ketam Ferry

Penang Ferry



Rail Services

KLIA Ekspres

KLIA Transit

KTM Electric Train Service

KTM Intercity

KTM Komuter



Light Rail

LRT Ampang Line

LRT Kelana Jaya Line

LRT Sri Petaling Line

MRT Kajang Line

MRT Putrajaya Line



Funicular Railway

Penang Hill Funicular Railway



Gondola

Resorts World Genting



Monorail

KL Monorail Line

To access transit directions on Apple Maps, simply open the Maps app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, and then enter your destination in the search bar and tap on the “Directions” button. After that, select the “Transit” tab (displayed as a train icon) to view public transport options. You’ll be able to choose routes based on departure time, estimated travel duration, and the number of transfers involved. Apple Maps will also display scheduled departure times and walking instructions to and from transit stops.

Transit navigation works seamlessly with Apple’s other features like calendar integration, Siri, and Apple Watch, helping users stay on track throughout their journey. You can also mark favourite routes, receive notifications for transfers, and follow real-time updates when available.

(Source: Apple Malaysia press release)