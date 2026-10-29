Tencent‘s cloud computing service, Tencent Cloud, has pledged to continue investing in Malaysia over the next three years, although it has not disclosed how much it plans to spend. The company’s general manager for Tencent Cloud International and Tencent Cloud Malaysia, Nucky Fang, said the investments will build on its existing local cloud infrastructure, with more Tencent applications expected to emerge and grow in the market.

Speaking during a media interview at the Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Shenzhen, China, Fang said Tencent Cloud is seeing demand from a range of Malaysian businesses. These include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, banks, payment providers, e-wallet operators and larger corporations. He added that the company is looking beyond its traditional customer base, seeking opportunities across industries where Tencent’s technology and services can support business operations.

Malaysia’s Cloud Region Supports Expansion

Tencent Cloud established its first cloud region in Malaysia in August this year, with infrastructure comprising up to three availability zones in Johor. Two zones were operational at launch, while the third was still under development. The facility is part of Tencent Cloud International’s global network, which spans 66 availability zones across 23 regions.

The local infrastructure is intended to support AI workloads, data-intensive applications and other digital services, while providing businesses with local cloud resources. Tencent Cloud also announced partnerships with Boost and Genting Plantations Group to explore integrating AI agent solutions into their operations, alongside a collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia to train more than 1,000 digital and AI talents over the coming years.

AI Adoption In Exploration Phase

Tencent Cloud is also seeing interest in its AI-generated content tools, which can generate videos and images. Fang said the platform has been used by Malaysian SMEs, including companies and production studios looking to create dramas, trailers and advertisements.

However, he noted that Malaysia and other markets, including China, are still exploring how best to deploy AI in practical business settings. Rather than simply providing technology, Tencent Cloud is working with customers to identify ways to integrate AI into existing workflows and improve efficiency.

Fang said the company is increasingly taking a collaborative approach, working with local partners to determine how AI and other technologies can address specific business needs. This, he added, has moved Tencent Cloud beyond its traditional role as a service provider towards becoming a contributor to customers’ business development.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)