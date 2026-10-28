Earlier today, Discord announced a major change to how public communities appear online. The company said that, starting from 16 November, the platform’s Discoverable Servers will be receiving Server Web Pages and will be visible on search engines. These servers are public communities with at least 1,000 members and do not require any invitation in order to join.

These pages will feature basic information about each server, including its description and summaries of discussions taking place in public channels. From mid-December 2026, individual messages posted in eligible channels may also gradually appear on Server Web Pages and in search engine results, allowing people to find relevant discussions without having to search within Discord itself.

Why Is Discord Doing This?

The blog reads that the change is intended to make information shared within its communities more accessible to the wider internet. The company noted that many traditional message boards and forums have moved to Discord servers, leaving useful information buried in conversations that are difficult to find through search engines.

“This has led to valuable information being locked in Discord conversations, inaccessible to the wider internet,” Kelsey Duncombe-Smith, Product Manager at Discord, explained in the announcement. “We want to fix this,” she added.

The company also revealed that it has been testing the feature with gaming communities for NBA 2K, Rust, and Dead by Daylight. During the pilot, however, only posts from server administrators and moderators appeared on Server Web Pages, rather than posts from regular members.

How To Turn The Feature Off

Not everyone may be comfortable with their messages appearing online. To address this, the company is rolling out privacy controls ahead of the feature’s launch, allowing users to opt out of having their messages displayed on the web.

Individual users can disable the feature by heading to User Settings > Data & Privacy and turning off the “Show my message content from Discoverable channels on web pages” setting. This applies across all Discoverable Servers they belong to, so there is no need to change the setting for each server individually.

Server admins have a separate set of controls under Server Settings > Community > Web Presence. From there, they can choose which public channels are eligible to appear on Server Web Pages or disable Channel Messages entirely. Unless admins change the default settings, eligible public channels will remain enabled, and the server’s web page will go live on 16 November 2026 if it has not already been published.

Important Details To Note

Discord stressed that the changes apply only to Discoverable Servers. Private servers, direct messages (DMs), and group DMs will remain excluded.

The company also noted that the individual message-sharing setting is enabled by default for adult users in most regions, including Malaysia. In the EU, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia and South Korea, it is disabled by default due to local legal requirements. Naturally, Teen users are excluded from the feature entirely until they become adults.

The company also confirmed that usernames and avatars will not appear alongside individual messages displayed on Server Web Pages. Messages sent before the mid-December 2026 rollout will not be included, regardless of users’ privacy settings.

Users can disable message sharing at any time to prevent future messages from appearing online. However, messages sent while the setting was enabled will remain visible on Server Web Pages unless they are deleted from Discord.

(Source: Discord)