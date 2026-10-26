Marshall has introduced a new entry to its Bromley speaker line-up, this time with a model focused on portability. Called the Bromley 150, the latest party speaker features a more compact design while retaining the series’ signature styling, powerful audio output, and integrated stage lighting.

The Bromley 150 measures 290 x 290 x 208mm and weighs 6.3kg. It comes with a built-in handle that can be pressed into the cabinet when not in use, alongside a side-mounted control panel that leaves the front grille unobstructed. Like its larger siblings, the portable model also features integrated stage lighting behind the grille, with three presets ranging from subtle ambient lighting to more elaborate effects that move with the music.

The speaker features Marshall’s True Stereophonic 360-degree sound technology, which uses front- and rear-facing speakers to distribute audio around the room. Its audio hardware comprises a 6.5-inch woofer, two 2-inch full-range drivers, and a 7.5-inch passive radiator, with a stated frequency range of 40Hz to 20kHz and a maximum sound pressure level of 97dB at one metre.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, Auracast, and Bluetooth multipoint, alongside a 3.5mm AUX connection and USB-C. It also has two XLR/6.3mm combo inputs for microphones and instruments, allowing users to host karaoke sessions or perform alongside their music.

Battery-wise, Marshall claims the Bromley 150 can deliver more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge. Its replaceable lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery takes three hours to recharge fully, while a 20-minute quick charge provides up to five hours of playback. The speaker also carries an IP55 rating for dust and water splash resistance.

The Marshall Bromley 150 is available in Malaysia starting today at a retail price of RM2,599. Interested buyers can purchase it through Marshall’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as selected authorised retailers, including Harvey Norman, Thunder Match, SNS Network, PC Image, EWT and Flash Gadgets.

(Source: Marshall Malaysia press release)