Last month, Honda Malaysia announced the 2026 version of the City, with four variants in tow. Now, the company has announced the hatchback version of the car, which comes in three variants instead. The E model is absent, but the other three – V, RS and e:HEV RS – all got the hatchback treatment. Across all models, they are also priced at RM1,000 higher than their sedan counterparts.

In terms of performance, the 2026 Honda City Hatchback is also similar to its sedan counterparts. For the e:HEV model specifically, we’re still looking at an output of 109 PS / 80 kW and 253 Nm, with the 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine kicking in during high-speed cruising, or simply serving as a generator otherwise.

On the outside, Honda says that with the City Hatchback, “all variants now come with an integrated headlight layout, incorporating New Connected Headlights and New Bi-LED Headlights”. All models also get 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, with Berlina Black and Dark Clear for the RS variants, and Shark Grey for the V model. While we’re here, available colour options are Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, and Blazing Red Pearl. There’s also the Stellar Diamond Pearl option that’s exclusive to the petrol models.

It’s much the same story on the inside, with the RS models of the 2026 Honda City Hatchback getting red stitching on its upholstery. There’s the 10-inch infotainment display with wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as being a part of the 360-degree Multi-View Camera System. And on that note, the car also gets the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance and safety features as standard. This includes features like lane departure warning and mitigation, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and mitigation braking, auto high beam, adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, and lead car departure notification.

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As mentioned, the Honda City Hatchback is priced at RM1,000 higher than its sedan counterparts. This means RM95,900, RM100,900 and RM112,900 for the V, RS and e:HEV RS models respectively. On the flip side, the company is offering a RM4,000 rebate for the hatchback models, as opposed to the RM3,000 for the sedan models.